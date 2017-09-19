Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of lineup Tuesday

Carpenter is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Carpenter will head to the bench for a breather after starting nine consecutive games at the hot corner, slashing .240/.500/.560 with two homers and a 13:12 BB:K over that stretch. Jedd Gyorko will make his first start at third base since Aug. 26 in his place.