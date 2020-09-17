site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Carpenter is not in the lineup Thursday against the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carpenter started the past nine games but will receive a breather as he's hitless in his past 13 at-bats. Tommy Edman will start at third base while Rangel Ravelo works in right field Thursday.
