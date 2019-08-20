Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Carpenter is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers.
Carpenter is hitting .214 with one home run in 42 August at-bats and his 85 wRC+ on the season is his worst mark since his rookie year in 2011. Tommy Edman will start at third base, hitting second.
