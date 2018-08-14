Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pads NL home run lead

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk, three RBI and two runs Monday in the Cardinals' 7-6 win over the Nationals.

The long ball was Carpenter's NL-leading 33rd of the season, giving him a four-homer edge over the Rockies' Nolan Arenado. Carpenter is slashing an otherworldly .332/.433/.721 since May 16, providing 30 of his home runs and scoring 69 of his 81 runs during that stretch.