Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pads NL home run lead
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk, three RBI and two runs Monday in the Cardinals' 7-6 win over the Nationals.
The long ball was Carpenter's NL-leading 33rd of the season, giving him a four-homer edge over the Rockies' Nolan Arenado. Carpenter is slashing an otherworldly .332/.433/.721 since May 16, providing 30 of his home runs and scoring 69 of his 81 runs during that stretch.
