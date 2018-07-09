Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pinch-hit three-run jack Sunday

Carpenter slugged a three-run home run in a pinch-hit at-bat during a loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Called on to hit for reliever Brett Cecil in the eighth, Carpenter came through with a 391-foot shot to right that plated Paul DeJong and Yairo Munoz. The round tripper is just the latest taste of offensive success for the veteran, who's turned his season around by boosting his season average 59 points since May 25.

