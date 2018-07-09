Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pinch-hit three-run jack Sunday
Carpenter slugged a three-run home run in a pinch-hit at-bat during a loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Called on to hit for reliever Brett Cecil in the eighth, Carpenter came through with a 391-foot shot to right that plated Paul DeJong and Yairo Munoz. The round tripper is just the latest taste of offensive success for the veteran, who's turned his season around by boosting his season average 59 points since May 25.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Receives breather versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues extra-base hit barrage•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: On base four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Five hits, two homers Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Three-hit night Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Drives home two runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...