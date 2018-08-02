Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Productive despite lack of hits
Carpenter went 0-for-2 with three walks, two runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rockies on Wednesday.
Save for the fact he didn't log a base hit, Carpenter played the quintessential leadoff role Wednesday, showing his trademark discerning eye to draw a trio of free passes. His second-inning stolen base was his first of the season as well, and Carpenter has now pushed his on-base percentage to .388, the second-highest total of his career.
