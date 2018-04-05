Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Productive despite lack of hits
Carpenter went 0-for-2 with an RBI groundout and two walks in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Brewers.
His grounder to first in the third inning brought home Dexter Fowler and moved Tommy Pham over to third, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead at the time and setting up a two-run home by Marcell Ozuna in the very next at-bat. Carpenter has gone hitless over the last two games, but his patience at the plate often allows him to still make an offensive impact even when the hits aren't falling. Factoring in Wednesday's game, Carpenter has now drawn five free passes over the last three contests.
