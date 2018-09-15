Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rare day off Saturday
Carpenter is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Carpenter will take a seat for the first time since Aug. 29 when he was battling a minor illness. Though he did go 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Friday's loss, it's a little surprising manager Mike Shildt would withhold Carpenter from the starting nine during such a pivotal showdown with Los Angeles as both teams fight for postseason contention. That said, there hasn't been any word on a potential injury and with another left-hander in Rich Hill on the mound Saturday, it's entirely possible Shildt is just giving the 32-year-old a well-earned day off. Patrick Wisdom will man first base and bat sixth in the order in his absence.
