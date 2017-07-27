Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Reaches base three times Wednesday
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.
The All-Star break seems to have done wonders for the 31-year-old, as Carpenter is slashing .333/.388/.444 in his last 12 games. His homerless streak now stands at 26 games, but if he continues his recent surge it's only a matter of time until he puts another ball over the fence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Held out Monday•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Pulled due to leg cramping•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Continues hitting out of leadoff spot•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Four-hit game keeps average pointing north•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Ropes RBI double in Sunday's loss•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...