Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Receives breather Saturday
Carpenter is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Saturday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter will take a seat for the first time this season while Yairo Munoz draws a start at third base. Through 14 games thus far, Carpenter is hitting .174/.355/.348 with two home runs and seven RBI. Expect to see him back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale.
