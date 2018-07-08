Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Receives breather versus lefty
Carpenter is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
St. Louis manager Mike Matheny will use an exclusively right-handed lineup to counter southpaw Madison Bumgarner, with the lefty-hitting Carpenter giving way at third base to Jedd Gyorko. Carpenter had started each of the Cardinals' last 22 games and has been one of the top offensive producers in the league over that stretch, slashing .321/.439/.728 with eight home runs, 22 runs and 15 RBI.
