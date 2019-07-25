Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Rehab likely to go through weekend

Manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that Carpenter (foot) will likely remain on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis "through the early part of the weekend," Jeff Jones of MLB.com reports.

Shildt's comments suggest that it's unlikely Carpenter will be activated from the 10-day injured list until at least Sunday's series finale versus the Astros. With an off day to follow Monday, the Cardinals may be motivated to wait until early next week to bring the third baseman back, ensuring that he gets some extra time to recuperate before rejoining the big club. Carpenter kicked off his rehab assignment Tuesday and has played both of the past two days, going a combined 0-for-6 at the plate while manning the hot corner for 12 total innings.