Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Remains out Sunday
Carpenter (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League finale.
The Cardinals announced earlier in the week that Carpenter would not return to the lineup before Sunday, but it turns out he will not be able to take the field Sunday, either. He will have one more chance to see action before the regular season begins with the Cardinals still playing an exhibition game Monday in Memphis, but the club has not revealed its plan of action, and at this point, Carpenter is less than certain to be ready for Opening Day.
