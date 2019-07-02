Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Remains out Tuesday

Carpenter (illness) isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Carpenter is in line to miss his fifth consecutive matchup, and it was revealed Sunday that he's been battling a stomach bug. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day until further notice. Yairo Munoz will lead off and start at the hot corner in Carpenter's absence.

