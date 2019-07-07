Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resumes baseball activities
Carpenter (back) resumed baseball activities Saturday in St. Louis, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter's regimen Saturday included hitting, and manager Mike Shildt relayed that he received a positive update overall from his veteran infielder following the session. Carpenter had previously stated he expected to be ready to return to action when first eligible July 12, the Cardinals' first game following the All-Star break.
