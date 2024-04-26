Share Video

Link copied!

Carpenter (oblique) took swings on the field before Friday's game against the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter had been shut down from activity after receiving a PRP injection in his right oblique Monday. He will swing again before Saturday's game, at which point the Cardinals will decide whether or not to send the 38-year-old veteran out on a rehab assignment.

More News