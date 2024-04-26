Carpenter (oblique) took swings on the field before Friday's game against the Mets, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter had been shut down from activity after receiving a PRP injection in his right oblique Monday. He will swing again before Saturday's game, at which point the Cardinals will decide whether or not to send the 38-year-old veteran out on a rehab assignment.
