Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Resurgence continues in win
Carpenter went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, two walks and three runs in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.
Carpenter helped set the table from his leadoff spot in an offensive extravaganza for the Cardinals. The veteran infielder is hitting a modest .250 across the first nine games of May, but that still represents a notable uptick for him. Carpenter's average sat at .190 after he started the month with an 0-for-12 tally over the first three contests, but he's bounced back by going 8-for-24 with a home run, four RBI, four walks and five runs over the subsequent six outings.
