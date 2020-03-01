Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returning to lineup Monday

Carpenter (back) will be in the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carpenter was previously expected to rejoin the lineup sometime this weekend, but he's instead been taking batting practice and fielding ground balls. Regardless, it doesn't appear the back issue will impact the veteran infielder's availability for Opening Day, barring a setback.