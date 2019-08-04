Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Returns from injured list
Carpenter (foot) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Carpenter has been sidelined with the bruised right foot since mid-July but is set to make his return after a nine-game rehab assignment. The veteran third baseman struggled in the minors and went 2-for-26, but he'll look to turn things around after posting a .693 OPS and career-high 25.7 percent strikeout rate in 81 games.
