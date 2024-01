Carpenter signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Friday.

The 38-year-old slashed just .176/.322/.319 last season with the Padres before being traded to Atlanta over the offseason and then released. He's owed $5.5 million in 2024 but the Cardinals will be responsible only for the veteran minimum. Carpenter could conceivably see time time in the designated hitter spot in St. Louis, but it's difficult to justify playing time over younger options at this point.