Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Ropes RBI double in Sunday's loss
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.
The slugging leadoff man erased an early 1-0 deficit with his fifth-inning two-bagger that plated the just-recalled Magneuris Sierra. Carpenter's red-hot start to July includes a six-game hitting streak, four multi-hit efforts and doubles in three of his last five contests. The 31-year-old has already brought his season average up 12 points to .243 since the beginning of the month, although that figure still easily ranks as his worst in any major-league season outside of his initial seven-game cup of coffee in 2011.
