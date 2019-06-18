Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Scores three times
Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Monday's 5-0 win over Miami.
Carpenter terrorized Marlins pitchers all night, though his most impressive feat was probably earning a double by bunting down the third-base line while Miami was heavily shifting him. The 33-year-old infielder is up to 10 homers with a .735 OPS this season. He's on pace for his fifth consecutive 20-homer campaign.
