Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Scratched with hip discomfort
Carpenter was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Brewers due to right hip discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.
It's unclear when the issue cropped up on Carpenter, but it apparently bothered him enough during pregame warmups to keep him out of the contest. Luke Voit will start at first base in his place, while Kolten Wong will move up to the leadoff spot. Consider Carpenter day-to-day for the time being, while more should be known about the severity of his injury following Wednesday's game.
