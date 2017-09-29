Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Shut down for season
Carpenter (shoulder) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals were officially eliminated from postseason contention Thursday, and with that, Carpenter will shut it down and look ahead to 2018. He has been playing through chronic shoulder pain for a while and the team will check in on the condition of his shoulder with another MRI on Friday. Carpenter said he's confident that he will be able to avoid surgery.
