Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Carpenter had started each of the Cardinals' last three games -- twice at second base and once at first base -- but he'll take a seat in the series finale while Tommy Edman returns to the keystone. Edman could end up seeing more time in right field for the foreseeable future while both Harrison Bader (rib) and Justin Williams (neck) are on the injured list, so Carpenter could have a path to semi-regular work at second base in the short term.