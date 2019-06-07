Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sits with shin bruise

Carpenter is sitting Friday against the Cubs with a bruised shin but is available off the bench, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter left Thursday's game against the Reds late in the contest after fouling multiple balls off his shin. The injury is serious enough for him to require another day of rest, but a long absence doesn't appear to be on the cards. Jedd Gyorko fills in at third base Friday.

