Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting in series finale

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

The Cardinals will extend Carpenter his first breather of the season one day after inking him to a two-year contract extension. He'll be one of three regulars resting in the series finale, with Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina joining him on the bench.

