Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting in series finale
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
The Cardinals will extend Carpenter his first breather of the season one day after inking him to a two-year contract extension. He'll be one of three regulars resting in the series finale, with Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina joining him on the bench.
More News
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Agrees to extension with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitting streak hits five games•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs first homer of 2019•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Hitless to open season•
-
Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: At full health for opener•
-
