Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting out Wednesday

Carpenter is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

With the two teams playing a day game after a night game in the series finale, Carpenter will pick up some rest, affording Matt Adams a turn at first base. After closing out August with his 35th home run of the season, Carpenter has endured a power outage thus far in September. He's failed to go deep in the Cardinals' 17 games on the month, contributing only two extra-base hits in total while batting just .169.