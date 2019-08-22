Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Sitting Thursday amid slump
Carpenter is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies.
He is 4-for-27 (.148) with one home run, five walks and 11 strikeouts over his last 10 games. Tommy Edman gets the start at third base in his stead.
