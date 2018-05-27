Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs fifth homer Saturday

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Carpenter got the Cardinals jump-started by leading off the game with 417-foot shot to left, his third round tripper of May. The veteran has made significant strides at the plate during the latter half of the month, raising his season average 46 points to .206 since May 16 by slashing .390/.432/.707 over 44 plate appearances in a 10-game sample.