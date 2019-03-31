Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Slugs first homer of 2019
Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk Sunday against Milwaukee.
Carpenter doubled to right field in the first inning but was stranded following three straight strikeouts by his teammates. He would later extend the Cardinals' lead to two runs in the fifth inning with a solo blast to center. The veteran third baseman finishes the first series of the 2019 campaign 4-for-16 with two extra-base hits and three runs scored (four games).
