Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Snaps two-month homerless streak
Carpenter, who went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Reds on Saturday, had last left the yard June 17, a span of two full months.
The atypical dry spell is just another one of the many unpleasant facets of Carpenter's mostly nightmarish season at the plate, one that currently sees him carrying a .216/.325/.371 line. All three components qualify as career lows when factoring out his initial seven-game major-league cup of coffee in 2011. Nevertheless, Carpenter continues to hold on to an everyday role for now, and he's reached safely in four of the last five contests.
