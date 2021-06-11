Carpenter is hitting .348 (8-for-23) with five doubles, six RBI, three walks and two runs across his last 10 games.

The veteran's latest taste of offensive success came Wednesday against the Indians, when he laced a first-inning bases-loaded double that plated all three runners. It was Carpenter's second multi-RBI effort of the last three contests, and he's managed to raise his average 51 points to .184 during the aforementioned 10-game stretch. Carpenter's on-base percentage has now climbed to .319 as well thanks in large part to his 14.3 percent walk rate, and he's drawn starts in six games during his hot streak.