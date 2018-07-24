Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Stays hot in loss

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Reds on Monday.

Although the Cardinals offense was largely stuck in a funk Monday, Carpenter is seemingly immune from any offensive malaise these days. He laced his 31st double of the season off starter Luis Castillo for one of his two hits, extending his hitting streak to eight games in the process. Carpenter prolific July has seen him slash .364/.481/.939 over 81 plate appearances thus far, a span during which he's also generated an eye-popping 1.421 OPS.