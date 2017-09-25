Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Stays hot in Sunday's loss

Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

Carpenter extended his hitting streak to five games and went 4-for-9 with a double, Sunday's homer and three runs in the weekend series against the Pirates. The foul ball that glanced off the infielder's foot and caused his early exit last Thursday versus the Reds didn't seem to affect him during the three-game set, and he appears primed to finish the season strong despite a career-low .246 average.