Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Stays hot in win

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Carpenter had allowed NL pitchers a brief respite during a recent slump, but no more Mr. Nice Guy -- he's 7-for-13 with four doubles, two RBI and three runs over his last three games. The veteran infielder is having a "down month" in batting average (.260) compared to his incandescent July (.333), but he's offset the downturn with a .383 on-base percentage, .583 slugging percentage, eight home runs and 14 RBI.