Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Stays hot with 32nd homer
Carpenter went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run to help the Cardinals to a 7-0 win over the Royals on Friday.
There seems to be no send in sight for Carpenter's ridiculous tear, as this marked his third straight game with a long ball and his sixth time leaving the yard in his last seven games overall. It might seem improbable given how slow he started the season, but the 32-year-old is now boasting an MVP-caliber .280/.391/.600 slash line to go along with 32 homers through 403 at-bats.
