Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Stellar from leadoff spot

Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and three runs overall in a win over the Marlins on Monday.

Monday's line was the type Carpenter made the norm beginning just before this point of the season in 2018, which helped the veteran third baseman erase an abysmal start to the season and eventually slug a career-high 36 home runs. Carpenter has been similarly scuffling at the plate for the majority of the current campaign, but there's cautious optimism he could be building some momentum. Carpenter has lifted his average 28 points since May 15, and his current .227 figure, middling as it may be, qualifies as his highest since April 14.