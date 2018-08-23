Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Strikes out four times in win

Carpenter struck out in all four of his at-bats Wednesday in the Cardinals' 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

After going 3-for-5 and connecting on his 34th home run of the season in the series opener, Carpenter received a breather Tuesday. The time off evidently didn't prove helpful, as the four strikeouts were a season high for the infielder. Though Carpenter has been one of the majors' top hitters since mid-May, he's fallen into a bit of a slump in the second half of August. Not including his big performance Monday, Carpenter has recorded only one hit over his most recent seven starts, resulting in a 10-point drop in his batting average over that stretch.