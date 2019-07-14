Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Struggling with contact

Carpenter, who was reinstated from the injured list last Thursday, is 2-for-9 with six strikeouts in the first two games following the All-Star break.

The nightmarish season continues for Carpenter, whose 25.7 percent strikeout rate is the highest of his major-league career. When factoring out his initial seven-game cup of coffee with the Cardinals back in 2011, all three components of Carpenter's .216/.322/.376 line qualify as career worsts, and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that manager Mike Shildt will continue to rotate other hitters into the leadoff spot that Carpenter often occupies (including Saturday), but that he's slashing only .208/.318/.365 out of in 299 plate appearances.