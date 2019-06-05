Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Swats leadoff homer
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Reds.
He took Luis Castillo deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the Cards, but it was all the offense they could manage against the right-hander. Just as he did last year, Carpenter seems to be heating up after an ice-cold start, slashing .316/.422/.632 with four homers and nine RBI in his last 12 games.
