Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Swats seventh homer

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

The veteran slugger only has seven homers on the year, but three of them have come in the last seven games. Carpenter's .210/.327/.381 slash line and 15 RBI through 49 games are well below expectations, but a shift down to fifth in the order behind the likes of Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna might be just what he needs to kick-start his production.

