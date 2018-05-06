Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Takes seat Sunday

Carpenter is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

With Carpenter receiving off for the series finale following six consecutive starts, Jedd Gyorko will man third base and bat fifth Sunday. After bypassing shoulder surgery over the offseason and addressing the injury through rest and rehab, Carpenter has struggled to regain his usual form through the first month and change of the regular season, limping to a .165/.320/.320 slash line through his first 122 plate appearances.