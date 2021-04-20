Carpenter is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Tommy Edman will move from right field to second base while Carpenter heads to the bench for only the second time in seven games. With Tyler O'Neill (groin) and Harrison Bader (forearm) both on the injured list, Edman will be needed in the outfield more frequently in the short term, so Carpenter should see steady work at second base. The veteran is sitting on a .419 OPS and 35.9 percent strikeout rate through 39 plate appearances, but a 26.3 percent barrel rate and 68.4 percent hard-hit rate -- both which rank in the top one percent of all players -- suggest that better days could be ahead for Carpenter.