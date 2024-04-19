Share Video

Carpenter (oblique) took swings during batting practice Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carpenter began taking infield practice last weekend, and Friday marks the first time the 38-year-old veteran has participated in batting practice. He remains without an official timetable, but he could head to the minors for a rehab assignment relatively soon if he's able to continue swinging without any issues.

