Carpenter entered Sunday's loss to the Reds in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter, lacing a two-run double and scoring a run in one plate appearance.

The veteran is slowly but surely starting to string some success together at the plate, as he's now reached safely in four consecutive games. Carpenter's gradual surge actually dates further back, as he's slashing .304/.385/.522 with five doubles, three RBI, three walks and three runs across the 26 plate appearances he's logged in the last 11 contests.