Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Timely triple in loss

Carpenter went 1-for-5 with a two-run triple and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Carpenter erased an early 1-0 deficit for the Cardinals by lacing his second three-bagger of the season with Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong aboard in the second inning. While that extended Carpenter's modest on-base streak to four games, the veteran has actually regressed at the plate during June, following a lackluster May during which he hit .237. Factoring in Tuesday's line, Carpenter is hitting just .213 during the current month and has logged another 23 strikeouts, pushing his career-high whiff rate to 24.7 percent.