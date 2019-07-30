Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: To remain with Memphis

Carpenter (foot) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis throughout the week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carpenter has been on the 10-day injured list since July 16 due to a right foot contusion, and he's not yet ready to return to the big leagues. He's struggled to find his stroke while with Memphis, as he's 0-for-16 with three walks over five contests. The Cardinals have yet to disclose a firm timetable for his return.