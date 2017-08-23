Play

Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Unavailable due to illness

Manager Mike Matheny said Carpenter is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Padres due to an illness, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Carpenter was sent home before the game, so he won't even be available off the bench. The Cardinals will likely wait and see how he's feeling Thursday before deciding on his status for the series finale. Jedd Gyorko is starting at first base in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast