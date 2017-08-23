Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Unavailable due to illness
Manager Mike Matheny said Carpenter is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Padres due to an illness, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Carpenter was sent home before the game, so he won't even be available off the bench. The Cardinals will likely wait and see how he's feeling Thursday before deciding on his status for the series finale. Jedd Gyorko is starting at first base in his stead.
