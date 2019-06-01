Cardinals' Matt Carpenter: Walkoff hit in 10th

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

He bookended the night by scoring on Marcell Ozuna's sac fly in the first inning, then bringing home the winning run in the 10th with a bases-loaded hit into the left-field corner. Carpenter wraps up May with a .237 batting average (23-for-97), five homers and 14 RBI in 27 games.